Lisa M. Campbell Sells 8,818 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $236,146.04.

DBX traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,239. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

Get Dropbox alerts:

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.