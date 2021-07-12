Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

