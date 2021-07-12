Livenodes Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024860 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003707 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 117.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001619 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001491 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

