LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

