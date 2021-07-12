Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.98.

LUN traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 844,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,832. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 over the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

