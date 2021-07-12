Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NYSE:LYEL) Director Acquires $300,016.00 in Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NYSE:LYEL) Director Cathy Friedman bought 17,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $300,016.00.

NYSE:LYEL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.27. 695,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,647. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

