Lynn C. Minella Sells 75,325 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,004,593.00.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,332. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $295,934,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

