M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE MDC opened at $49.29 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 386,377 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.