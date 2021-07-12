Madison Avenue Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. PROG comprises about 4.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,654. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

