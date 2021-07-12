Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 550.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

