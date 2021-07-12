Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $455.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

