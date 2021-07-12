Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $15.50 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.