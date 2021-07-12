Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $182.80 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $187.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.57.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

