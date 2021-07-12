Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.51 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

