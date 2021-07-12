Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

DVY stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

