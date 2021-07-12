Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 56,200 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $30.77.

