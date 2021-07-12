Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,599.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,612.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,450.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

