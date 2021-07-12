Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,550,737.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,639 shares of company stock worth $5,026,429 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 308,563 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

