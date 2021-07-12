Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 1,249,813 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,249,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $12,635,609.43. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,417,486 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $17,321,678.92.

On Monday, June 14th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 795,905 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $9,248,416.10.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,635. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.