Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.56 and a 12-month high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

