Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,119,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 128,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $6,407,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,585. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.24. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.