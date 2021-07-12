Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $97.33 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

