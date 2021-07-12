Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 25,078 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Global X China Consumer ETF comprises 1.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 1.65% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.