Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 20,811 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the quarter. TTEC makes up 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TTEC were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TTEC by 229.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC opened at $102.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.