Mary K. Bush Sells 1,853 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11.
Shares of NYSE:TROW traded up $5.90 on Monday, reaching $211.10. 1,408,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,681. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41.
About T. Rowe Price Group
