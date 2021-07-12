Mary K. Bush Sells 1,853 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11.

Shares of NYSE:TROW traded up $5.90 on Monday, reaching $211.10. 1,408,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,681. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

