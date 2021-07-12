Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys Shares of 13,800 MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFM opened at $7.38 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

