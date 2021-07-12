Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,245 shares of company stock worth $5,371,796 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $99.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

