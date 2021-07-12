Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 265.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Shares of TT opened at $190.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $190.98. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

