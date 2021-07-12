Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QAI. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,025 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 70,575 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 206,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 370,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.