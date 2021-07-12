Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $45,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Shares of SPG opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.