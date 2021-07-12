Master Contract Token Market Cap Hits $204,890.10 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $204,890.10 and $132,741.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.40 or 0.06267611 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00145721 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

