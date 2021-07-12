Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 593,087 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.41% of Match Group worth $522,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $162.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

