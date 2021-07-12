Maxim Group Lowers Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Hold

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Stamps.com stock opened at $324.23 on Monday. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.69.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

