Melissa B. Epperly Sells 3,083 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $158,065.41.

Shares of NYSE ZNTL traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

