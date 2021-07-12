MenaPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $479.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $479.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00895972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005466 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.