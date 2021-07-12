Mercury (MER) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $216.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00112534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00159015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.85 or 1.00189533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.80 or 0.00960156 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

