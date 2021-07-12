Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.