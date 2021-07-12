Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

VIVO stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $955.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 230,088 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 201,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

