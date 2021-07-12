MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 362,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,942,409 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 165.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

