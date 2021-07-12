M&G’s (MGPUF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America cut M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29. M&G has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.