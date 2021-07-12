Michael Cho Sells 2,125 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) insider Michael Cho sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.78, for a total value of $1,074,782.50.

Shares of NYSE ZBRA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $548.10. The stock had a trading volume of 205,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,492. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

