Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,794 shares.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

