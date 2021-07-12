Michael Rice Sells 22,925 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 22,925 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $1,059,364.25.

Shares of NYSE:BLFS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.