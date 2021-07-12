Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

