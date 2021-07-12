Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00.
NYSE MIME traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,481 shares.
Mimecast Company Profile
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.