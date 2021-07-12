Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $59,389.00

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for approximately $209.48 or 0.00637006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $59,389.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00111552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00160775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,916.42 or 1.00095740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00957656 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 130,783 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

