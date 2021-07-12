Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Sells $1,660,922.89 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 75,053 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $1,660,922.89.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $20.49. 424,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,601. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

