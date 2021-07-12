Miura Global Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.7% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $463.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

