MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 603.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,629 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $79,237,000. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,844,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 109.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,503,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,951,769 shares of company stock valued at $182,417,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion and a PE ratio of 122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

