MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after acquiring an additional 317,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 147,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 120,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 900.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $58.72 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.